Karnataka: Siddaramaiah calls Yediyurappa the ‘weakest CM’

Taking a dig at the Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “I suggest Yediyurappa should resign. He is the weakest Chief Minister. I never acted like him when my government was in power, nor did I indulge in the politics of hatred.”

The Congress leader accused the BJP government of misusing central agencies such as the Election Commission, the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. “Yediyurappa is walking on a tight rope. He should resign otherwise he will fall.” Siddaramaiah alleged that the Chief Minister was indulging in vendetta politics.

On Monday, Siddaramaiah tweeted: “We from @INCKarnataka had written a letter to @narendramodi, requesting to meet him when he had come to Bangalore on the day when Vikram Lander was supposed to land. He did not meet us. Even @BSYBJP is scared to talk to him about flood situation. How to resolve this then?”