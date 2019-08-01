Karnataka Small Scale Industries’ body expresses concern over closure of VISL in Bhadravathi

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (Kassia) has expressed concern over closure of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL), an unit of Steel Authority of India Limited in Bhadravathi.

The company is involved in the production of alloy steels and pig iron and has a legacy of having been started by Sri M Visveswaraya – the engineer statesman. This was one of the first steel mills to be set up anywhere in the country, way back in 1923.

“We learn from members of Kassia in Shivamogga and the region that the closure of VISL will be a big blow to the industrial development of the region,” said R Raju, President Kassia.

Raju said it is sad to note that the company which was a state undertaking was later transferred to SAIL but unfortunately has not been able to turn the corner. “We would, therefore urge the Government to ensure that the VISL is not allowed to be closed as it will jeopardise the livelihood of the employees and their dependents,” he said.

Kassia urged the State Government to take steps to infuse capital and other resource that may be required using if necessary private investors to revive the unit and run it successfully.