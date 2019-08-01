Karnataka Small Scale Industries’ body expresses concern over closure of VISL in Bhadravathi

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (Kassia) has expressed concern over closure of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL), an unit of Steel Authority of India Limited in Bhadravathi.
The company is involved in the production of alloy steels and pig iron and has a legacy of having been started by Sri M Visveswaraya – the engineer statesman. This was one of the first steel mills to be set up anywhere in the country, way back in 1923.
“We learn from members of Kassia in Shivamogga and the region that the closure of VISL will be a big blow to the industrial development of the region,” said R Raju, President Kassia.
Raju said it is sad to note that the company which was a state undertaking was later transferred to SAIL but unfortunately has not been able to turn the corner. “We would, therefore urge the Government to ensure that the VISL is not allowed to be closed as it will jeopardise the livelihood of the employees and their dependents,” he said.
Kassia urged the State Government to take steps to infuse capital and other resource that may be required using if necessary private investors to revive the unit and run it successfully.
Outplacement agencies like RiseSmart help retrenched employees get back on their feet
Are there enough jobs or not? Here’s demystifying the contradictory paradigms in the employment market
The Indian Statistical Service is in serious need of a revamp. Will it happen?
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider buying the stock of TVS Motor Company at current levels.
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...