Karnataka SMEs meets FM, highlight their issues

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on August 07, 2019 Published on August 07, 2019

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (Kassia) made brief presentation on the issues concerning Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Karnataka and also submitted a memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur.

In its meeting, Kassia represented by its President, Raju R, and Vice President K B Arasappa discuss issues concerning MSMEs.

A wide range of subjects concerning MSMEs were discussed at the meeting with a view to finding suitable remedies to the problems faced by them.

The memorandum contained range of issues such as finance, infrastructure, regulatory bottlenecks, logistics issues, which need to be addressed in the interest of development of SMEs.

