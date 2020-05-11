Karnataka tells Centre it plans to do away district-wise zones

Aviation clock set back by three years
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Karnataka told the Centre it plans to do away with district wise red, orange and green zone categorisation for Covid-19 infections but intensify tests in containment zones.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in his presentation at the Prime Minister’s video conference with Chief Ministers said, “We propose to do away with district-wise zones. Only containment zones have to be identified and strictly cordoned.”
“About 50 to 100 meters around known clusters may be declared as containment zones. Commercial activities including public transport will be allowed in non-containment zones,” he said. He said, Stand-alone business establishments will start work but malls, cinema halls, dining facilities and establishments with centrally controlled Air Conditioning will remain shut.
“We have advised persons above 60 years and persons below 10 years to remain indoors. Especially people with co-morbidity have to protected with utmost care,” he added.
“All international travellers will be placed under compulsory institutional quarantine for 14 days. All interstate travellers will be placed under compulsory institutional quarantine and tested,” he said.
He further said “All inter-state travellers should be issued a health clearance certificate at the place of origin of journey by local authorities/Hospital, those without a health clearance certificate will be placed under compulsory quarantine.”
“Ever since the very beginning our State has emphasized on Tracing, Tracking, Testing and Treating; This approach of our government has largely contributed in keep the numbers comparatively low,” he said.
“It is vital to educate the population with the right positive messaging. Covid-19 is unfortunately becoming a stigma in the minds of the people and it is our collective responsibility to educate the people that Coronavirus is just like any other virus or flu, but it spreads more and effects people with co morbidity, who need to be protected,” said Yediyurappa.
A total of 58,10,813 persons have downloaded the Arogya Setu app in Karnataka.
The Arogya Setu has been integrated with ApthaMitra for telephonic monitoring and treatments of suspect cases.
The Chief Minister said “To determine minimum number of tests per million to be carried out in each state. We must only test those with symptoms and need hospitalisation.”
He added “We must make telemedicine the new protocol to approach this pandemic. Only those with severe symptoms should be hospitalised.”
