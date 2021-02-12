Karnataka to bring legislation to regulate online games

Karnataka is planning to bring in legislation to regulate online games and strengthen cyber security.

Speaking to reporters, after a meeting of the State senior police officers chaired by Chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a detailed discussion took place on cyber security which may pose a big challenge in the coming days.

Referring to cyber crime and the dark web, Bommai said this has become the new source for cyber crimes, drugs, and illegal arms. To tackle this, the department has sought additional resources to equip the police force to fight cyber related crimes. “Cases related to online cheating, cyber phishing and online game addiction by school and college students affecting their studies are on the rise.”

In order to regulate the illegal games online the government is seeking legal opinion.

“To tackle this menace comprehensively, the government is contemplating a detailed legislation. For that a draft Bill is in the making and it is in the final stages,” said Bommai.

Earlier, Yediyurappa praised the police for bringing down the crime rate and atrocities on women and children compared to other states.

So far eight police stations to detect cyber crime, economic offences and narcotics in Bengaluru.