Karnataka to conduct global investors’ meet during end-2022

The Karnataka government is planning to organise a global investors’ meet in November-December of 2022, according to Murugesh Nirani, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries.
Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Kaun Banega Udyamapathi’ contest, organised by the Nitte Group in Mangaluru on Friday, he said the dates of the event will be finalised in a few days. The Government is targetting investments to the tune of ₹10-lakh crore in the State through the proposed event.
The ‘Kaun Banega Udyamapathi’ contest is designed to promote entrepreneurship among youths by identifying and recognising ideas and talent that can create business. The contest will provide a platform for students to bring forward their innovative ideas and interact with the corporate sector.
Stating that the contest launched in Mangaluru is a pilot initiative, he said the Karnataka government will support a state-level contest for the benefit of young entrepreneurs.
Mahabaleshwara MS, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Karnataka Bank Ltd, said the banks play a major role in making the dreams of MSMEs (micro, small and medium entrepreneurs) and start-ups a reality.
He urged the MSMEs/start-ups to focus on the financial discipline of their enterprises along with the business model they work on. They should make best use of the credit facilities provided by the bank for the development of their enterprises, and should not misuse them, he said.
