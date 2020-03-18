Karnataka to earmark ₹200 crore to contain COVID-19 spread

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
As more Coronavirus or Covid-19 case are getting detected, Karnataka government has formed a special task force to tackle the crisis. A special grant of Rs 200 crore has been provided.
A special state Cabinet meet chaired by the Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, took the decision to form the task force. Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu will be the chairperson. Other members of the task force are Karnataka Deputy Chief minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, holding higher education, IT & BT, Science & Technology portfolio, Home minister Basavaraj Bommai Bommai, medical education minister Dr K Sudharkar and state chief secretary. The special task force is expected to monitor the situation and issue regular daily updates and advisory.
The special Cabinet also took stock of the bird flu (avian flu) in Mysuru and Davangere, Kyasanur Forest Disease, or Monkey Fever in Shimoga and swine flu in parts of Bidar and Kalaburgi which has affected people in the state.
Earlier in the day, the department of Health and Family Welfare of the State revealed that two more cases of Coronavirus were detected.
Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu in his tweet said “2 more #Covid19 case has been registered in Bangalore today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56yr old male, resident of Bangalore returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25 yr old female, who has returned from Spain. Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital.”
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...