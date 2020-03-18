Karnataka to earmark ₹200 crore to contain COVID-19 spread

As more Coronavirus or Covid-19 case are getting detected, Karnataka government has formed a special task force to tackle the crisis. A special grant of Rs 200 crore has been provided.

A special state Cabinet meet chaired by the Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, took the decision to form the task force. Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu will be the chairperson. Other members of the task force are Karnataka Deputy Chief minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, holding higher education, IT & BT, Science & Technology portfolio, Home minister Basavaraj Bommai Bommai, medical education minister Dr K Sudharkar and state chief secretary. The special task force is expected to monitor the situation and issue regular daily updates and advisory.

The special Cabinet also took stock of the bird flu (avian flu) in Mysuru and Davangere, Kyasanur Forest Disease, or Monkey Fever in Shimoga and swine flu in parts of Bidar and Kalaburgi which has affected people in the state.

Earlier in the day, the department of Health and Family Welfare of the State revealed that two more cases of Coronavirus were detected.

Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu in his tweet said “2 more #Covid19 case has been registered in Bangalore today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56yr old male, resident of Bangalore returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25 yr old female, who has returned from Spain. Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital.”