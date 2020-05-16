Karnataka to increase labs for early Covid-19 diagnosis

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
With increase in laboratories, Karnataka is expected to make early and quicker diagnosis of Covid-19 infections, said Minister of Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar.
“In addition to labs and diagnosis, the effective treatment is expected to reduce the mortality rate and increase the number of recovered cases, he added.
The state is effectively tackling Covid crisis and the government is working on setting up a 60 Covid testing labs. We have come a long way from having two labs in the beginning of February to around 40 labs now as our capability of testing has gone up,” said Dr Sudhakar.
Minister on Saturday, inaugurated the Covid testing lab in Chikkaballapur. With this, the number of Covid test laboratories in the State has increased to 40.
“Chikkaballapur stands among the highest tests per million population conducted in the state. Even though there wasn't a lab, the testing never took a back seat,” Dr Sudhakar.
He added “Now that the laboratory has been set up in the district, we have a greater strength in this fight against Covid. This lab will cover all taluks of the districts and it will enable us to detect and treat the infected at the primary level.”
Welcoming the Athma Nirbhar Bharath stimulus package, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said announcements made today will benefit the State and will also enhance employment opportunities.
“The Policy changes in mineral sectors will complement the State’s Mineral Policy. Our State has several mineral deposits and mining is thereby allowed. The present laws related to mining was cumbersome. Now, mining activities can be carried out without much hurdle. This will help in creating more employment opportunities in the State,” he said.
The State has abundant mineral deposits (Iron, Copper, Gold, Quartz and Uranium). “Mining these minerals will help the State’s economic growth. Private participation in mining will prove profitable to the State,” Yediyurappa said.
Karnataka, on Saturday, reported 36 new cases taking the total tally to 1,092 cases, it included 37 (one non-Covid) deaths and 496 discharges.
As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, out of the remaining 559 cases, 546 are positive case patients who are in isolation at designated hospitals and their condition are stable and 13 patients are in ICU.
With 36 new cases: Bengaluru Urban - 14 cases, Kalaburgi – 8 cases, Hassan – 4 cases, Shivamogga – 3 cases, Dharwad, Mandya, Udupi, Davangere, Ballari Bagalkote, Vijayapura – 1 case each.
The day saw 16 discharges spread across Bengaluru urban 14, Kalaburgi and Vijayapura – 1 case each.
