Karnataka plans to establish its second Japanese industrial park in Vasanthanarasapura, situated within the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, said Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development & Director of Industries & Commerce, and Chief Executive Officer of Invest Karnataka Forum, during the precursor event to the Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2025 in Bengaluru. The state’s first Japanese industrial park is located in Thippedasarahalli.

Underlining the India-Japan partnership, Nakane Tsutomu, Consul General of Japan in Bangalore, described India as an important partner and emphasised the investments in India. “Under this partnership, the Japanese government aims to achieve 5 trillion yen in investments and loans over the next five years in India,” he said.

Outlining that Karnataka has long been a beacon for those seeking growth, innovation and collaboration, Selva Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Industries Department, Government of Karnataka, invited Japanese delegates to participate in GIM 2025, stating that Karnataka as a well-rounded set of policies focussed on ease of doing business, streamlined regulatory processes, single window clearances, stamp duty exemptions and subsidies on land power and R&D investments.