Karnataka to procure vaccine directly from manufacturers

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Karnataka has rejected bids it received for global tender to supply vaccines as the two bidders had not submitted requisite documents. It has decided to procure it directly from manufacturers.
State Covid task force head and deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan told reporters on Monday, “the State government has decided to purchase vaccines directly from manufacturing companies as the two companies which had submitted bids in response to global tender have not submitted the requisite documents.”
Bulk MRO Industrial Supply Ltd, a Mumbai-based drug supplier and Thulasi Systems, a Bengaluru-based company were the only two bidders for the State’s global tender. Bulk MRO Industrial supply Ltd has offered to supply Sputnik V vaccine, while Thulasi Systems is ready to supply Sputnik single dose.
The minister said “The companies had not annexed the required technical and supply ensuring documents. There was no representation from them for the virtual meetings as well.”
Ashwath Narayan, said “Continuation or lifting of lockdown will be decided based on experts’ views. However, certain activities are needed to balance life and livelihood.”
Earlier, speaking at the ‘Industry-Academia International Conclave-2021, the minister who also holds the Higher Education portfolio emphasised the need to acquire skills and hands-on learning. “Productive internships must be achieved through academia-industry linkages.”
Multi-Disciplinarity is the core feature of the National Education Policy (NEP) and institutions should gear up to implement this.
The minister further said “Our economy should be led by institutions rather than industries. In order to ensure availability of quality human resource to the industries, internship duration has been extended to a period of 1 year and all industry representing associations have come forward to cooperate in this regard.”
