Karnataka to take strict Covid-19 enforcement post SSLC exam

Karnataka plans to take strict Covid-19 enforcement measures post SSLC (Class 10) examinations which are scheduled to end on July 5.

Revenue Minister R Ashok, who is in-charge of monitoring Covid-19 in Bangalore, held a detailed review of the -19 situation in the city, and told reporters that “You wait till July 7. There’ll be stricter norms. The Chief Minister will announce it. We are told that parks are turning out to be hotspots for virus spread. So we are rethinking on these lines.”

Quoting experts, the Minister said the State is entering a crucial phase where cases are set to increase sharply during July and August. For this, the government has taken all necessary precautions to ensure adequate medical treatment facilities.

Ashok told the medical fraternity to be prepared to gear up for six more months.

The State government has so far spent around ₹500 crore to manage the Covid-19 crisis. Of these, ₹232 crore was given to deputy commissioners and the balance ₹70 crore to health and family welfare department, ₹50 crore to BBMP, ₹2.89 crore to transport department, ₹12 crore to police department and ₹13 crore to Indian Railways.

Cases double

Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister, K Sudhakar, tweeted, “Bengaluru had 1,556 Covid-19 cases as on June 23 which has doubled to 3,419 cases as on June 28. Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92 per cent of total cases in Karnataka. The State government is taking all measures to ensure that every Covid patient gets best treatment.”

He added: “Karnataka Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 57 per cent with 7,507 discharges and 5,472 active cases. So far we tested 5,95,470 samples and 5,66,543 of them are negative with a positivity rate of 2.21 per cent. Our State’s mortality rate remains low at 1.56 per cent while national mortality rate is 3 per cent.”

Availability of hospital beds

On Monday, the State demanded 2,500 hospital beds from private medical hospitals.

Karnataka’s Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, who met the management and owners of private medical hospitals and establishments on Monday, informed them not to charge more than what government has fixed for Covid-19 treatment.

The CM said that the crisis is under full control. He said, “Big metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata have reported the highest number of cases. Yes, in Bangalore it has increased but it is under control. The city has reported 3,314 cases of which 533 were discharged and currently there are 2,692 active cases and deaths reported was 88. There is no need to worry, all measures are being taken to prevent coronavirus infection spread.”