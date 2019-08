Karnataka’s Department of Tourism will organise a three-day Karnataka International Tourism Expo 2019 from August 25- 27 at Hotel The Lalit Ashok. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will inaugurate the expo on August 25. As many as 250 national and 150 international dignitaries are scheduled to participate at this expo, which is dependent on Business-to-Business meetings, according to KN Ramesh, Director of the Department of Tourism, Karnataka.