Karnataka: Vokkaliga community unites against Shivakumar’s arrest; accuses BJP of ‘misusing’ agencies

A green role for dirty coal
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
Vokkaliga or Gowda (landowning) community, led by several co-organisations, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), protested against the arrest of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar.
They termed the BJP a ‘coward party’ which could not “finish” former minister DK Shivakumar politically, and has now, according to them, resorted to cornering him by unleashing Income-Tax department (I-T) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on him.
About 30,000 people belonging to the community and supporters from across the State converged at National College Grounds and marched through Bengaluru’s main streets to reach Freedom Park. The protesters were mainly from old-Mysore districts — Bengaluru rural, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara and Hassan. They raised slogans against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and a few State BJP leaders.
Ahead of the march, leaders mainly from the Congress and the JD(S), cutting across parties, addressed the gathering and lashed out against the BJP. Former minister Krishna Byre Gowda claimed that the Union government had been using central agencies such as the ED and the I-T Department as ‘hunting dogs’. Terming Shivakumar’s arrest ‘vendetta politics’, he said that the BJP was fighting him like a coward since they could not fight him politically. Former Congress minister Ramalinga Reddy said the BJP is pursuing “vendetta politics and it would boomerang” on it.
DK Shivakumar, who is in ED custody, tweeted: “I wholeheartedly thank leaders, supporters, well-wishers and friends who have organised a massive protest in my support in Bengaluru. I humbly request that the protest be peaceful & doesn’t cause any inconvenience to citizens. Please ensure the public property isn’t harmed.”
Ministers CN Ashwath Narayan, R Ashoka and CT Ravi publicly denied that the BJP is targeting Shivakumar and the community.
Vokkaliga leaders in the BJP and also expressed concerned over how the issue has acquired ‘caste colour’, and the protests by their community against the “misuse of central agencies”.
Ashoka said it was shameful that the Congress was making it an “issue of caste”. “The ED arrested Shivakumar for suspected illegal transactions. Neither the BJP nor the Union government has a role in his arrest. Investigative agencies act within the framework of the Constitution,” he tweeted. Ravi called upon the Vokkaliga leaders “to think realistically and not emotionally”.
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
Home cover policies have multiple rules and restrictions that you need to be aware of
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports