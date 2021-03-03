National

Karnataka water resource minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns over sex video

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on March 03, 2021

Karnataka water resource minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has resigned over misconduct, after a sex video surfaced.

The minister tendered his resignation to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday afternoon. This development comes after a video was released on Tuesday, in which Jarkiholi was caught on camera with a woman in a compromising position.

In a letter to Yediyurappa, the water resource minister wrote, “The allegations are far from the truth. There should be immediate investigation into this. I believe that I am innocent, but I resign on moral grounds. Kindly accept my resignation.”

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Opposition leader in the State Assembly, Siddaramaiah, asked BJP to sack the scandal-hit water resources minister. “If the party has any shame and respect...” he said.

Published on March 03, 2021
