Karnataka yet to reach community level infection: Suresh Kumar

“Karnataka has not yet reached a stage to declare spread of coronavirus as community-level infection,” said Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Labour and Sakala.

“At present, infection or virus transmission is limited to only a few families and stray cases with regard to Nanjangud and Chikkaballapura,” he added. On Monday, there were no new cases reported from these two places.

The Karnataka police department is setting up a helpline for smooth travel of people stranded in different cities and states. “During the 21-day lockdown, the police tested out the robustness of inter-district travel and now is preparing a detailed one for inter-state travel especially for stranded people,” Suresh Kumar explained.

As 19 of the 30 districts in the State have reported cases of infections, the State government is waiting for Centre’s guidelines for classifying it as Red, Orange and Green. “When we get guidelines, which is expected tonight or tomorrow, then we will adopt it suiting to our State’s need,” said Suresh Kumar.

15 new cases

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department in its Monday bulletin said 15 new cases have been confirmed for Covid-19 taking total tally to 247 new cases. Out of 181 cases, 177 Covid-19 positive patients which includes one pregnant woman in isolation at designated hospitals are stable and four in ICU

Of the 15 new cases, Hubballi-Dharwad reported four cases, Malavalli (Mandya) and Raibag (Belagavi) three cases each, Bidar two cases and Mudhol (Bagalakote), Doddaballapura (Bengaluru Rural) and Bengaluru Urban one case each.