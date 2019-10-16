Karnataka’s Industrial Policy to prioritise job creation, infra

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
Karnataka is preparing a new Industrial Policy with the aim of prioritising job creation, developing tier II cities and setting up sector-specific clusters.
Jagadish Shettar, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries held a meeting with officials of the Industries Department to discuss the draft policy on Wednesday.
The Minister said that the policy aims at prioritising job creation. Bengaluru is the preferred destination for investors and its infrastructure needs to be improved.
The officials informed that clusters for various sectors are being set up in nine districts. To attract investors, infrastructure in each district is being strengthened. Micro, small and medium industries are being given priority. To encourage MSMEs, the ‘Sarthak’ scheme introduced in the previous budget will be implemented. The subsidy provided to MSME entrepreneurs has been increased in order to support them.
The Minister said that the policy will focus on special investment region and study the Gujarat Special Investment Region Act – 2009 to replicate the Act in the State.
Speaking about the Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor (BMEC), minister asked officials to accelerate the process and provide information on the Central grant for the project.
He said that officials must work towards introducing single window system under Ease Of Doing Business for land allotment in the State as soon as possible.
Shettar sought information on parameters followed during development of KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board) buildings. He said a meeting with the officials will be held soon as a number of complaints have been received about KIADB.
