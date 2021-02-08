Karnataka’s Industries, Labour Minister holds talks with Toyota union, management

Karnataka’s Minister of Major and Medium Industries and Labour Minister held talks with Toyota workers union and management and heard their problems on Monday in an effort to resolve contentious issues.

Officials of Toyota, Industries Minister Jagdish Shettar and Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar held a lengthy discussion with labour leaders at the Udyog Mitra premises.

The meeting was also attended by Member of Parliament DK Suresh, Magadi MLA M Manju, Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta and Industries Commissioner Gunjan Krishna.

Problems of labour union leaders and Toyota officials were heard. Keeping the State’s interest as an investment destination, Shettar suggested that the long-running issues of Toyota workers should be resolved amicably.

In today’s meeting, there were suggestions that workers suspended for the purpose of the investigation should be hired and the investigation should be completed in a time-bound manner.

Shettar said the issue should be resolved amicably between workers and the company’s governing body. “Karnataka is an industries-friendly State and the State government’s objective is to provide a positive message about the industrial environment in the State and protect the interests of the workers. Labour union leaders and the governing body should resolve their differences,” he added.

The Minister pointed out that solving the workers’ issue will be difficult if there is a delay. “The issue would not have aggravated if it had been solved in the preliminary stage,” he added.