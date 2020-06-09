Karnataka’s IT industry exported ₹36,459 cr during Covid-19 lockdown

Karnataka’s IT industry stayed afloat during the Covid-19 lockdown, with STPI units exporting ₹36,459 crore over a three-month period.

Omkar Rai DG-STPI speaking at the 29th STPI foundation day celebrations, “STPI was the first organization to enable work from home (WFH) facility to its member units well before the national lockdown was declared during the Covid-19 period. To help start-ups during the Covid-19 lockdown to remain afloat, the government has waived-off rentals for start-ups operating out of the STPI for a period of four months from March 1 to June 30. A total of 18 start-ups in Karnataka have therefore benefited from this.”

STPI-Bengaluru is also in the process of setting up Atal Incubation Centre focussing on healthcare domain, supported by NITI Aayog. The centre will be mentored by renowned cardiologist Devi Prasad Shetty, who will guide start-ups at the Atal Incubation Centre.

Exports

The STPI-Bengaluru centre was set up in 1991 and today it has 4 sub-centres (Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Manipal) under its jurisdiction.

Exports from Karnataka have seen a remarkable growth from ₹5.6 crore in 1991-92 to ₹1,74,894 crore in 2018-19, which is 41 per cent of the total current National Exports. The units of STPI have generated employment of 6.84 lakh people.

STPI-Bengaluru has nurtured over 148 start-up so far, of which most of them have emerged as successful ventures today.

The Semiconductor Measurement Analysis & Reliability Test Lab (SMART Lab) set up by the STPI, in association with the Karnataka government, has been supporting the ESDM sector that has reduced the dependency on overseas facilities.

Under the India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS), 11 companies in Karnataka have created 1,403 new jobs in tier-2/3 towns of Karnataka.

To transform the Indian IT industry and start-ups towards the next wave of industrial revolution and to build India’s leadership in emerging technology areas like IoT, Blockchain, AI/ML, AR/VR, FinTech, Medical Electronics, Industrial automation, ESDM etc, STPI has embarked on setting up 28 CoEs (Centres of Excellence) in collaborative manner across India.