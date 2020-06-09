National

Karnataka’s IT industry exported ₹36,459 cr during Covid-19 lockdown

?OUR BUREAU Bengaluru | Updated on June 09, 2020 Published on June 09, 2020

Karnataka’s IT industry stayed afloat during the Covid-19 lockdown, with STPI units exporting ₹36,459 crore over a three-month period.

Omkar Rai DG-STPI speaking at the 29th STPI foundation day celebrations, “STPI was the first organization to enable work from home (WFH) facility to its member units well before the national lockdown was declared during the Covid-19 period. To help start-ups during the Covid-19 lockdown to remain afloat, the government has waived-off rentals for start-ups operating out of the STPI for a period of four months from March 1 to June 30. A total of 18 start-ups in Karnataka have therefore benefited from this.”

STPI-Bengaluru is also in the process of setting up Atal Incubation Centre focussing on healthcare domain, supported by NITI Aayog. The centre will be mentored by renowned cardiologist Devi Prasad Shetty, who will guide start-ups at the Atal Incubation Centre.

Exports

The STPI-Bengaluru centre was set up in 1991 and today it has 4 sub-centres (Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Manipal) under its jurisdiction.

Exports from Karnataka have seen a remarkable growth from ₹5.6 crore in 1991-92 to ₹1,74,894 crore in 2018-19, which is 41 per cent of the total current National Exports. The units of STPI have generated employment of 6.84 lakh people.

STPI-Bengaluru has nurtured over 148 start-up so far, of which most of them have emerged as successful ventures today.

The Semiconductor Measurement Analysis & Reliability Test Lab (SMART Lab) set up by the STPI, in association with the Karnataka government, has been supporting the ESDM sector that has reduced the dependency on overseas facilities.

Under the India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS), 11 companies in Karnataka have created 1,403 new jobs in tier-2/3 towns of Karnataka.

To transform the Indian IT industry and start-ups towards the next wave of industrial revolution and to build India’s leadership in emerging technology areas like IoT, Blockchain, AI/ML, AR/VR, FinTech, Medical Electronics, Industrial automation, ESDM etc, STPI has embarked on setting up 28 CoEs (Centres of Excellence) in collaborative manner across India.

Published on June 09, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
software
Karnataka
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Consumers in Telangana concerned with high electricity bills
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.