Karnataka’s new Covid cases fall below 10,000-mark to 9,808

Karnataka’s new Covid-19 cases have fallen below the 10,000-mark to 9,808 for the first-time in the last three months.

The state on Tuesday saw 179 deaths, the positivity rate stood at 7.53 per cent (on Monday, it stood at 9.08 per cent), and the case fatality rate (CFR) for the day was 1.82 per cent (2.84 per cent on Monday). The day saw good recoveries at 23,449, of which 7,664 cases were in Bengaluru.

In the state, the Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 2,028 cases and 44 deaths. While Bengaluru rural reported 125 cases and deaths were eight.

On the new cases front, the Bengaluru Urban district (BBMP areas) continued to be a hotspot in total positive cases. It stood at 11,87,146 and active cases were 1,01,965. On the discharge front, the city reported 7,664 cases, and so far 10,70,062 people have been discharged.

Tech integration

The state government on Tuesday formed an eight-member committee for the integration of Covid-19 applications /technologies.

In an order signed by Jawaid Akhtar, Karnataka’s additional chief secretary, department of health and family welfare, said the state has relied on 5Ts – Tracing, Testing, tracking, Treatment and Technology in the management of Covid-19.

The technology is an essential tool for providing real-time information to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. In this regard, the state has designed the following applications for containing the pandemic. 1- Parihara portal – case-based web system (line listing of Covid-19 patients). 2- Contact tracing via Mobile App (with field staff). 3- Quarantine watch via mobile app and Covid 19 quarantine alert system (with field staff). 4- Containment zones via mobile app (with field staff). 5- SAST portal for bed management. 6- Covid plus hospital bed management system (CHBMS) – online and real-time allotment. 7- ILI/SARI surveillance from a private hospital (KPME portal) – online and real-time connected.

"Now there is a need to integrate all the above applications for better information management. In this context, the committee comprising eight members is constituted with V Ponnuraj, state Covid-19 war room in-charge as chairman,” said Akhtar.