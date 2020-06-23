Karnataka’s tech-enabled strategy of tracing Covid-19 comes with zero cost

Ensuring better tertiary and quaternary care for patients
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Karnataka has been a trail-blazer in using technology to tackle Covid-19 outbreak. The pivot in creating tech-based systems for fighting the virus is Munish Moudgil, Chief of Covid-19 War Room. With his app, the State is tackling the pandemic efficiently. An IIT-Bombay graduate, Moudgil shares with BusinessLine, how he came up with the idea and implemented it. Excerpts:
How has your app helped in developing strategies for fighting the pandemic?
The app is a digital tracker that traces Covid-19 infected persons with zero cost to the government, without any IT company support or extra hiring. It is conducted by a team of four in-house technicians led by me. The number of cases, contacts, and people moving from one State to another keep on growing exponentially. Manually tracking these people is not possible – the use of technology is inevitable. So keeping this in mind, Karnataka built its strategy around tech-enabled systems to drive the Covid War Room.
Later, the prevention method is also critical. So, the people who are affected and the people who are likely to get infected need to be isolated and quarantined for 14 days. Here technology helps in monitoring them so they do not infect others.
Technology has enabled us to collect, monitor and disburse data in short time to handle the pandemic in real-time.
Without the app, how difficult would it have been...?
The numbers being in thousands and thousands, in the absence of the app, one cannot track them in a short time. What the apps are doing here is helping the staff to do their job a hundred times more efficiently. Through the app, the data picked by a patient in Bengaluru can be sent to Bidar instantly, for example. Once that contact is confirmed that data will in return be shared with the quarantine watch team.
Now, how do you go about doing that?
We communicate with the districts who are supporting us in real-time. We are creating reports that can be shared with the district. In addition, reports which are prepared at the districts reach us daily instantly. Let us say, there are 20 people working in every district for contact tracking, we tell them numbers, i.e. 20 people will follow 200 contacts. We also get an update from districts; they also share a list of who has followed up on whom. So, we know sitting here, using the software and app. We supervise them, every week through a video conference with the Chief Secretary.
How do you manage the huge data that gets generated on a daily basis?
We collect data in a centralised manner, but we act on it locally. Work on the data being collected at a local village, taluk, district or city. Centrally, we collect the data and then transmit it to all the relevant people who are assigned on the job to act upon that data.
Have you roped in any tech partners to develop and manage the Covid-19 War Room?
Our software apps developed for Covid-19 are in-house. I wrote the entire report and how the app will function. In addition, the contact tracking, quarantine watch, health watch and containment watch are all software-driven and are created in-house including the Sevasetu App.
The data collection, follow-ups and apps development are by the Karnataka Government, while the IT trade body – Nasscom is roped in to help us with data analysis. You can see a dashboard giving statistics real-time on the trend. Like Nasscom, we are working with other groups – Apthamitra is our online telemedicine centre. which is 14410.
After the roll-out of the app, what has been the response from the users and those involved with the project?
The feedback has been good. The proof is that people are seeing the result on a daily basis. We are allowing the apps to be used by the government and the people at large which will enable them to do their jobs better. Without this, our staff, officers will not be able to handle the combined and co-ordinated response of all.
How are you monitoring the movement of the people, especially those who are travelling into our State, which according to reports, is the main reason for the rise in cases?
One should register on the Sevasetu app in case one is travelling from a different State. In case one has not registered, then at the check posts at Karnataka, we will make one apply for it. For anybody entering Karnataka, a registration in Sevasetu is compulsory. For international and domestic flights, we are getting a list of travellers and their contact details in advance which we share the information with our quarantine watch teams. The same applies to the Railways. That data too is forwarded to our quarantine watch team and that is why we need 50,000 people for this on groundwork.
What were the challenges faced by the team?
The major challenge was that it had to be done in a short time. The first quarantine that was rolled out was only for one and a half days. The second challenge is that it is a forever-changing requirement and the same has to keep changing depending on that moment. So, this has been a technical challenge. So that is why we work closely with people on the ground who are practically executing the plan and their feedback is taken for the change, and the software is changing every day.
The other challenges are that the numbers are huge. People are coming from all over and keeping track of that is not easy at all. Another challenge is identifying and tracking critically ill patients and their information, especially which hospital has beds where they can be accommodated. This will be the parallel health management that is put in place.
How has the Centre responded to the tech developed by Karnataka?
Our actions and results in the last couple of months have brought it to the notice of the Central government that Karnataka was the first State to have visited 1.6 crore houses in two weeks’ time and followed it with data entry. This was possible with mobile apps and door-to-door check. We are using the data collected to identify vulnerable households. Now the Central government has been asking other States to do the same. They have also picked up our other models like dedicated Covid health hospitals, contact tracking and quarantining systems. We are inspired by the positive outcome, but the real challenge is in the coming days which will be the most critical.
How do you see the pandemic shaping or have we peaked or still more to come?
Our peak is yet to come, and I don’t know when it will come, but still we are increasing. And if we are successful in containing the numbers then, this would be the peak. If we are not able to contain the spread, then the numbers will become larger. The numbers are only increasing and becoming stable and then again it increases. So, the per day number of cases to remain at this level or slightly high will depend on how effectively we take the prevention and cure.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
The company has developed BugSpeaks, which analyses microorganisms in the human intestine to detect ...
Arkam Ventures, previously Unitary Helion, has achieved first close of ₹325 crore of a ₹700-crore fund. The ...
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1013100010401055 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only ...
Pulses harvest in the upcoming season is likely to stay at around 80 lakh tonnes
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...