Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Covid-19

Press Trust of India Chennai | Updated on August 03, 2020 Published on August 03, 2020

Symptoms are mild, says Lok Sabha MP

Lok Sabha MP and son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti, on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol,” he said in a tweet.

The Congress leader represents Sivaganga Lok Sabha segment from Tamil Nadu.

