National

Kashmir an issue of national pride, no question of mediation: Rajnath Singh

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

 

There was no discussion on Kashmir in the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan recently and there is no question of any mediation on the issue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Singh said mediation on the Kashmir issue is ruled out as it is a question of national pride for India.

“There was no discussion on Kashmir during the meeting between the Prime Minister and US President Trump in June. There is no question of any mediation on Kashmir issue,” he said amid a walkout by the Opposition which has been demanding a statement from Modi himself.

US President Donald Trump had on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said in Parliament on Tuesday that Prime Minister Modi had made no such request to the US President.

Published on July 24, 2019
politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Recruitment of local youth into terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir down by 40 per cent: Govt