Kashmir: BJP to organise awareness campaign on abrogation of Article 370

Under criticism from the Opposition for the arrests of political leaders in Kashmir, the BJP has decided to hold a mass campaign on the importance of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters here on Monday that public meetings will be held in more than 400 places on the Centre’s decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, abrogate Article 370, and nullify Article 35A. Pradhan and Shekhawat said senior party leaders, ministers, party MPs and office-bearers will hold public meetings in 35 cities and 370 towns. They will also meet noted personalities from various fields in different parts of the country, the ministers said.

‘Decision not sentimental’

Pradhan said the party will hold meetings in nine towns of J&K between September 1 and 30. In Kashmir, programmes will be held at in Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla and Sopore. The ministers claimed that more than 85 developmental schemes of the Centre will now be extended to the entire region.

Pradhan added that the decision was taken after a lot of discussions and thoughts. They said the party felt that the significance of the decision must be communicated to the public.

The Opposition parties have been attacking the Centre over the decision to not to allow leaders, critical of the government, to visit Kashmir.

The CPI(M) had approached the Supreme Court seeking help to know the whereabouts of party’s leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami.