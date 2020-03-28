Kashmir: Cop disengaged from service for hurling abuses at locals during lockdown

Covid-19 alert: Beware of falsified medicines & unauthorised websites
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
A police person, who had used foul and disparaging language to ask people to stay indoors in Kashmir, was disengaged from his services on Friday.
The video was widely circulated on social media and users slammed him for the language he used to address people in Kashmir.
Accusing citizens of being spies and agents, he had said: “Agents and spies, don’t dare come out of your house, or else I will beat the hell out of you. Do you understand!?”
Taking cognizance of the issue, the Sopore Police has registered an FIR against the erring official under relevant sections of law, and the official has been disengaged forthwith from the department, as per the official statement.
The Sopore police took to Twitter and wrote: “On preliminary investigation, the allegations were found true and it has come to fore that the cop is posted in PD Sopore. It was divulged that the personnel shot the video at an isolated place and was not part of any announcement making team,” officials said.
As India witnessed a 21-day lockdown, numerous cases of police brutality have been surfaced. Police have come down heavy even upon delivery persons, doctors in ambulances, and journalists who ventured out for reporting.
According to previous reports, many people who provided essential services have fallen privy to police brutality during the lockdown as forces patrol cities to ensure that citizens comply with the government’s orders.
Healthcare workers being stopped, questioned and detained by the police, has been especially concerning for citizens and authorities alike.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Covid-19 is currently the spectre at the feast. But the pandemic must not be seen in isolation
The former set has been at forefront of the fight unlike the latter lot, which has been subdued
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...