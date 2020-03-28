Kashmir: Cop disengaged from service for hurling abuses at locals during lockdown

A police person, who had used foul and disparaging language to ask people to stay indoors in Kashmir, was disengaged from his services on Friday.

The video was widely circulated on social media and users slammed him for the language he used to address people in Kashmir.

Accusing citizens of being spies and agents, he had said: “Agents and spies, don’t dare come out of your house, or else I will beat the hell out of you. Do you understand!?”

Taking cognizance of the issue, the Sopore Police has registered an FIR against the erring official under relevant sections of law, and the official has been disengaged forthwith from the department, as per the official statement.

The Sopore police took to Twitter and wrote: “On preliminary investigation, the allegations were found true and it has come to fore that the cop is posted in PD Sopore. It was divulged that the personnel shot the video at an isolated place and was not part of any announcement making team,” officials said.

Police brutality

As India witnessed a 21-day lockdown, numerous cases of police brutality have been surfaced. Police have come down heavy even upon delivery persons, doctors in ambulances, and journalists who ventured out for reporting.

According to previous reports, many people who provided essential services have fallen privy to police brutality during the lockdown as forces patrol cities to ensure that citizens comply with the government’s orders.

Healthcare workers being stopped, questioned and detained by the police, has been especially concerning for citizens and authorities alike.