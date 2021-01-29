Kasturba Hospital Manipal treats 13,000 BPL patients under Aayushman scheme

Kasturba Hospital Manipal has treated nearly 15,000 patients under the Aayushman Bharat-Aarogya Karnataka scheme since it was empanelled under the scheme in 2018.

A press releasesaid that 13,000 of these patients belonged to BPL (below poverty line) category.

During the pandemic, the hospital treated 1,043 Covid patients under Aayushman Bharat scheme. Of this, more than 400 patients were in ICU.

It said that the hospital recently received a certificate of appreciation from the Karnataka Government and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna for its exemplary performance under the Aayushman Bharat-Aarogya Karnataka scheme.

The Kasturba Hospital was also appreciated by the Central government as one of the best performing private hospitals and was invited to Delhi for the first-anniversary celebration of Aayushman Bharat in 2019, the release added.