Kavitha Kalvakuntla wins Nizamabad MLC election

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Kalvakuntla Kavitha, former MP and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday emerged victorious in the Nizamabad MLC election with a considerable majority.
Of the total 824 votes in the Nizamabad local authorities MLC segment, while Kavitha garnered 728 votes, BJP secured only 56 votes, and Congress managed 29 votes, and there were ten invalid votes.
The by-polls to the Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency was necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhupathi Reddy. The election was to be held on April 7 this year. It had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
While Kavitha's victory was apparent in the first round of counting where she got 532 out of 600 votes, BJP candidate Laxminarayana and Congress candidate B Subhash Reddy lost their deposits.
Kavitha, who served one full term as MP from Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency, tasted defeat at the hands of BJP candidate D Arvind in 2019 general elections. She is likely to take oath as MLC on October 14.
According to reports, TRS party workers painted the town in pink after Kavitha won Nizamabad MLC election. She later sought blessings from her parents after the results. She thanked local body representatives for her landslide victory.
Following the outcome, she is expected to get a bigger role in the State, and possibly secure a Cabinet birth in KCR ministry. Her brother KT Rama Rao is the IT, Industry, MU&UD Minister and TRS Party Working Chief.
