Kavitha Rajesh takes charge as President of Hyderabad Management Association

Kavitha Rajesh has taken charge as the president of the 57-year-old Hyderabad Management Association for the year 2021-22.

As the third woman president of HMA, she brings to the position vast experience as an entrepreneur and a management expert. She is the proprietor of Om Sai Andhra Paints, a manufacturer of decorative industrial and specialised paints under the brand Gold Seal.

She was part of the entrepreneur development programme from the Indian School of Business, sponsored by Goldman Sachs in 2009. She is the Treasurer of ALEAP and is the State President of the Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Association of Business Women in Commerce & Industry.

She is also one of the US Consulate Alumni Steering Committee Member, supported by the Public Affairs section of US Consulate of Hyderabad.

She was invited by Goldman Sachs Global 10000 women from India for the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland on January 22, 2019. She was one of the 400 entrepreneurs selected from India for the Global Entrepreneur Summit (GES) held in Hyderabad, which was addressed by Ivanka Trump and PM Narender Modi.

Hyderabad Management Association now has an all-woman office led by COO Geeta Mallikarjunan. Other members of the team include K Chandrasekhar, Director, Excelsior Human Capital Solutions, G Jaywant Naidu, Chartered Accountant, Jaywant Naidu & Company, Mahesh Kumar Soma, Professor, IBS Hyderabad, Peddi Rajendra Krishna Prasad, Director PRK Engineering Services, V Ramchander, Former MD, APITCO Ltd, Dr Ravi Kumar Jain, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Sandhya Sripada, Consultant-Advocate, Sankara Venkata Krishna Prasad, CEO & Director, Cito Healthcare and Vijay Vedantam, Director- IT Services, Humint Global Technologies, according to a HMA statement.