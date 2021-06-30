Kavitha Rajesh takes charge as President of Hyderabad Management Association

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Kavitha Rajesh has taken charge as the president of the 57-year-old Hyderabad Management Association for the year 2021-22.
As the third woman president of HMA, she brings to the position vast experience as an entrepreneur and a management expert. She is the proprietor of Om Sai Andhra Paints, a manufacturer of decorative industrial and specialised paints under the brand Gold Seal.
She was part of the entrepreneur development programme from the Indian School of Business, sponsored by Goldman Sachs in 2009. She is the Treasurer of ALEAP and is the State President of the Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Association of Business Women in Commerce & Industry.
She is also one of the US Consulate Alumni Steering Committee Member, supported by the Public Affairs section of US Consulate of Hyderabad.
She was invited by Goldman Sachs Global 10000 women from India for the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland on January 22, 2019. She was one of the 400 entrepreneurs selected from India for the Global Entrepreneur Summit (GES) held in Hyderabad, which was addressed by Ivanka Trump and PM Narender Modi.
Hyderabad Management Association now has an all-woman office led by COO Geeta Mallikarjunan. Other members of the team include K Chandrasekhar, Director, Excelsior Human Capital Solutions, G Jaywant Naidu, Chartered Accountant, Jaywant Naidu & Company, Mahesh Kumar Soma, Professor, IBS Hyderabad, Peddi Rajendra Krishna Prasad, Director PRK Engineering Services, V Ramchander, Former MD, APITCO Ltd, Dr Ravi Kumar Jain, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Sandhya Sripada, Consultant-Advocate, Sankara Venkata Krishna Prasad, CEO & Director, Cito Healthcare and Vijay Vedantam, Director- IT Services, Humint Global Technologies, according to a HMA statement.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...