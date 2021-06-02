KCCI seeks lockdown relaxations to keep businesses afloat

A sustainable brew that cheers
The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has asked the Karnataka government to relax the lockdown restrictions after June 7 in order to keep trade and business establishments afloat in the coastal region.
Following the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the government had taken a decision to impose lockdown in the state from April 23, and further restrictions were imposed from May 4. The Government extended the lockdown restrictions till June 7 later on.
In a letter to the Government, Isaac Vas, President of KCCI, said Dakshina Kannada district has seen a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past few days. From the peak of around 1,500 cases a day, the number has come down to about 750 cases a day. Stating that the vaccination drive is also picking up in the district, he said more than 4.5 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered in the district till now.
He requested the Government to consider these factors to relax certain lockdown restrictions from June 7.
The KCCI President asked the Government to permit all commercial establishments to function with 50 per cent workforce, and permit all industries to function.
The timing for banking activities, which is restricted now due to the lockdown, should also be revised to suit the needs of trade and general public, he said.
While considering the lifting of lockdown, the Government may revise the office timings (reduced or staggered working hours), if required. Weekend curfew can be imposed for a few more weeks till the total positivity rate slides to a manageable limit and total oxygen bed occupancy level turns satisfactory, Vas said.
Though the lockdown has mainly been successful across the district from the healthcare point of view, trade and commerce have been hit hard, and a few industries have been bleeding during this lockdown period, he said. On the other hand, the common man has also been suffering heavily during the period.
“We are hopeful that you will consider our request to keep the economy afloat during this massive financial crisis to large sections of society. We also ensure our full support to the government in combating the deadly Covid pandemic,” he said in the letter.
