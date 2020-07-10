KCR assures new temple, mosque in Secretariat premises

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has assured that a new temple and mosque will be constructed in the Secretariat premises with the government bearing the total cost of construction.
Expressing his regret and pain over damage caused during the ongoing demolition of the old Secretariat buildings, he assured that a new temple and mosque will be constructed at a more spacious location within the Secretariat premises.
“The government has began to construct a new Secretariat Building Complex by demolishing the old buildings. I came to know that while demolishing the multi-storied old buildings, the temple and mosque adjacent to the old buildings were damaged due to debris falling on them. I felt sorry about the incident. It should not have happened. The government’s intention is to build a new complex by demolishing the old buildings without causing any damage to the temple or the mosque,” the Chief Minister clarified.
“We will construct a temple and mosque in the Secretariat premises in a more spacious way even if it means spending crores of rupees. We will construct them at government cost and hand them over to the people concerned. I will have a meeting with the temple and mosque management on this matter very soon. After discussing with them, along with the new Secretariat, places of worship will also be constructed and handed over to the concerned. This is my promise,” the CM said in a statement.
“Telangana State is a secular State. We will continue the secular spirit come what may. This incident happened unexpectedly. Everyone should understand this properly without prejudice,” the CM urged.
