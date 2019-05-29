KCR-Jagan bonhomie raises eyebrows in political circles

The new-found bonhomie between K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has raised eyebrows in political circles.

Jagan and his family received a rousing reception from KCR at the palatial Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, after he vanquished Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP in both Assembly and Parliament elections.

Political observers said, KCR is not one who would walk the distance with political leaders unless he has a clear objective in mind. Not long ago, the YSRCP chief had vehemently opposed the struggle for a separate Telangana State and observed a fast unto death.

Both proclaimed their intention to work together for the interest of the two Telugu States. KCR has accepted Jagan’s invitation to the latter’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday in Vijayawada, too. They are expected to fly together to attend Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi, the same day.

Despite the landslide victories scored in the Assembly and Parliament by Jagan and the nine seats won by KCR, the duo ended up being more dependent on the Modi government, contrary to what they had expected.

Even before the announcement of results, KCR went to town stating that the TRS and the YSR Congress will together win about 40 seats and emerge as a strong force at the national front.

For KCR, Modi’s landslide victory has not only dashed his dreams of playing a key role at the Centre or leading a Federal Front that he proposed, but also his hopes to be in a position to get representation in the government by joining the NDA. With just nine MPs, the TRS has been marginalised.

Meanwhile, Jagan is finding himself in a fix with many cases, and the State’s empty coffers, staring at him. Thereby, his dependence on the Centre is considerably more than vice-versa. Modi, during his thanksgiving speech in Varanasi, had referred to AP and Telangana and said, “the two States have not worked together to sort issues of the bifurcation, which was a major bungling by the Congress, even after five years. In comparison, the BJP-led NDA had split Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and there are hardly any issues”.

The positive vibes between KCR-Jagan began just before the Assembly elections in Telangana. Jagan had announced that his party will not contest the elections and tacitly extended support to TRS.

But Naidu’s intrusion into Telangana with the Praja Front alliance incensed KCR who decided to help Jagan to cut to size Naidu even in AP.