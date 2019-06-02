KCR sets high growth agenda as Telangana celebrates State formation day

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called upon the people to strengthen the Government weeding out corruption in administration and take the state into high growth path.

Addressing the fifth anniversary celebrations of the Telangana formation, the Chief Minister mentioned about three legislations for municipal, panchayat raj, and revenue administration and said they were aimed at making them corruption free.

The celebrations were relatively a low key fair due to the election code and oppressive summer.

He said “By giving equal importance to development and welfare we initiated a process of reconstruction of the State.”

Telangana, he said, has emerged as a powerful force stabilising itself as a state on progress. “Our State registered on an average 16.5 per cent revenue growth during the past five years. If the same trend continues, the indications clearly show that the State’s revenue will witness a multiplier growth. To further expand the development this growth rate augurs well.”

Rao said, “We were able to demonstrate during the past five years some permanent solutions to several critical problems during the past five decades. This includes surmounting the power crisis, enabling 24x7 power to all sectors including agriculture. This has rejuvenated both the agriculture and industrial sectors.”

Referring to the Mission Bhagiratha, which seeks to address the drinking water problem, he said it is at an advanced stage of completion in almost all rural areas. It will be commissioned on July 1.

Mentioning about various welfare schemes, he said that their benefits will have far reaching impact on the people in the years to come.

Referring to the irrigation projects his Government had taken up, including the mega Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, the Chief Minister said “once these irrigation projects are completed, the entire Telangana will have green fields. This will ensure State becomes drought free and there will be water throughout the year.”

On the Investment Support scheme for agriculture under the Rythu Bandhu, he said “We ensure that the farmer does not get into debts by giving Rs 4,000 per acre, per crop totalling Rs 8000 for two crops.” He announced enhancement of the amount to Rs 5,000 per acre per season working out to Rs 10,000 for two seasons per acre.