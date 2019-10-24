KCR talks tough on strike, blames unions for financial mess

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has blamed the employees unions of the Road Transport Corporation for the present crisis in the corporation and felt that no one can save the corporation from sinking.

He ruled out merging the corporation with the Government. Terming the strike illegal, he criticised the unions for going ahead with the strike despite knowing that the corporation is in a deep financial crisis.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said the corporation was beset with losses to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore. It needed to replace about 2,000 buses which might cost Rs 1,000 crore. "We gave Rs 4,250 crore to the RTC since the formation of the State. If employees work hard for two years it can be revived," he said.