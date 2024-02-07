A Delhi court on Wednesday sought Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s presence on February 17 to hear reasons for skipping five summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for recording his statement in a money laundering probe in the excise policy irregularities case.

Taking cognizance of an ED’s complaint, Divya Malhotra, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate posted at the Rouse Avenue Court, on Wednesday issued summons to Kejriwal directing him to appear before the court on February 17. The ED told the court that the Delhi CM has not appeared before the investigators since November 2, last year, in the excise case which it stated was intentional disobedience of summons.

ED’s contention

As a public servant, ED contended, CM Kejriwal was legally bound to appear before the agency, failing which invites offence punishable under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 63(4) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The agency also stated in its complaint that the CM was required to be questioned to unearth his and other’s role for tracing further proceeds of crime. Aam Aadmi Party officials said they were studying the court order and will take action as per law. Delhi ruling party officials, however, reiterated Kejriwal and AAP’s stand that the summons were illegal and the country will be apprised of that.

DJB Tender Case

A day after carrying out the raids at Delhi CM’s personal assistance Bibhav Kumar, AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta, and others, ED charged that bribe collected in lieu of giving a contract to a private company, was “passed on” as election fund to AAP.

This is contrary to what Delhi minister Atishi claimed at a press briefing early Wednesday morning that the officials of the agency did not get any money or documents to establish allegations or irregularities in award of contract to NKG Infrastructure Ltd. They just sat in Bibhab Kumar’s living room and took in their possession only two Gmail account downloads and three family phones.

The agency, to counter claims from AAP, stated in a statement that incriminating documents and digital evidence apart from valuables of ₹1.97 crore and foreign currency worth Rs 4 lakh were seized during the Tuesday’s raids. According to the agency, former chief engineer of DJB, Jagdish Kumar Arora, who was arrested by the ED earlier, allegedly received bribe in cash and in bank accounts after awarding a DJB contract to NKG Infrastructure Ltd. He has been accused of passing on the bribe to various persons managing the affairs at DJB including persons connected with AAP.