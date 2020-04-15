Kejriwal joins short video platform Likee to inform people on govt's coronavirus initiatives

And they all fell down...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended his social media presence by joining Likee, a short video platform. Kejriwal has joined the platform to expand the ambit of the ongoing war against Covid-19 , according to the company’s official release.
CM Kejriwal’s first live session on Likee addressed steps being taken by his government and urging people to adhere to stay-at-home guidelines. The video has clocked more than 20 million views within an hour.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the extension of the national lockdown till May 3.
The Delhi CM’s Likee profile carries videos of his press conferences conducted in the wake of the pandemic, and streams the government’s press releases up to thrice a week. The profile also includes snippets from his joint press meet with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, wherein directives concerning the lockdown were first shared with media. ‘Likers’ can get officially-verified Covid-19 information from the CM’s Likee account as well.
Referring to the on-boarding of Kejriwal, Likee spokesperson Mike Ong said in the official release: “The prevailing situation demands all stakeholders join hands in the global war against Covid-19. The Delhi CM’s Likee profile manifests the joint need to help people in these trying times.”
Kejriwal has been active on various social media platforms such as Facebook, microblogging site Twitter and video/ photo-sharing app Instagram. He has garnered millions of followers on these apps.
