Kejriwal promises free electricity in Punjab if AAP wins

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised free electricity in that state if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the polls.

A day ahead of his visit to Chandigarh, the AAP leader also claimed that women in Punjab are very unhappy with inflation.

“...In Delhi we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh," Kejriwal tweeted in Punjabi.

AAP spokesperson and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha said the Punjab Chief Minister's office has denied the party permission to hold a press conference at a pre-decided venue.

Chadha said Kejriwal will make a "mega announcement" in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

"@capt_amarinder's fear of Kejriwal has reached a point where his office has denied us permission to hold press conference at the pre-decided venue. Nevertheless, @ArvindKejriwal will make a mega announcement tomorrow in Chandigarh which will send 440 volt current to Captain and his party," Chadha tweeted.

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held in February or March next year.