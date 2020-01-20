Kejriwal stays back at roadshow, will file nomination on Tuesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kicked off his election campaign in his constituency, New Delhi on Monday with a massive roadshow. Kejriwal, who was to file his nomination, did not as he was held up at the roadshow. He will now file the papers on Tuesday.

The campaign for the elections in the city State has picked up as the ruling AAP announced candidates for all 70 seats and the Opposition BJP and the Congress have decided their nominees for most of the seats. While AAP is showcasing the government’s efforts in water and power distribution and improving the situation in school education sector, the BJP is trying to gain mileage from the recent decision to legalise the unauthorised colonies in the city, where millions reside. Issues such as Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Registry of Citizens were also debated during the campaigns.

Kejriwal said he was overwhelmed by the support he received in the roadshow. “I was supposed to file my nomination today but the office closes at 3 pm. I was asked go in-between and file the nomination but I said how can I leave people at the road show and go? I will file nomination tomorrow with my family,” he said.

He said the government has worked hard in the last five years to make Delhi a better city. “I tried to bring some happiness in the families. I honestly worked in the last five years. The journey should continue,” he said.

Kejriwal visited the Valmiki Temple before joining the roadshow. He was joined by members of his family; Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia; Minister Gopal Rai; and AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

The State is going to polls on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.