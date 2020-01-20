Kejriwal stays back at roadshow, will file nomination on Tuesday

Pando raises ₹64 cr in Series A round
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kicked off his election campaign in his constituency, New Delhi on Monday with a massive roadshow. Kejriwal, who was to file his nomination, did not as he was held up at the roadshow. He will now file the papers on Tuesday.
The campaign for the elections in the city State has picked up as the ruling AAP announced candidates for all 70 seats and the Opposition BJP and the Congress have decided their nominees for most of the seats. While AAP is showcasing the government’s efforts in water and power distribution and improving the situation in school education sector, the BJP is trying to gain mileage from the recent decision to legalise the unauthorised colonies in the city, where millions reside. Issues such as Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Registry of Citizens were also debated during the campaigns.
Kejriwal said he was overwhelmed by the support he received in the roadshow. “I was supposed to file my nomination today but the office closes at 3 pm. I was asked go in-between and file the nomination but I said how can I leave people at the road show and go? I will file nomination tomorrow with my family,” he said.
He said the government has worked hard in the last five years to make Delhi a better city. “I tried to bring some happiness in the families. I honestly worked in the last five years. The journey should continue,” he said.
Kejriwal visited the Valmiki Temple before joining the roadshow. He was joined by members of his family; Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia; Minister Gopal Rai; and AAP MP Sanjay Singh.
The State is going to polls on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
PayU, a fintech company that provides payment technology for online merchants, has acquired a controlling ...
Orios Venture invests in start-ups in the B2B and B2C space and in software
Alteria Capital looks for enterprise value before writing those large cheques
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
Just how volatile and fickle crude oil can be was on full display over the past fortnight. The assassination ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...