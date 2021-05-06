Kejriwal urges PM to sustain 700 tonnes of oxygen supply to Delhi

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the supply of 700 tonnes of medical oxygen to Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to sustain the supply till the pandemic subsides.

For the first time, the national capital Delhi received over 700 tonnes of oxygen from the Centre on Wednesday, prompting Kejriwal to dash off a letter to Modi.

“I express my gratitude on behalf of the people of Delhi for the supply of 730 tonnes of oxygen yesterday. I request you to supply the same amount of oxygen daily to Delhi”, Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

Delhi, which has been worst hit due to the second wave of Covid-19, has been crying foul till recently that it has not been getting desired quantum of medical oxygen to fulfil its daily need of 976 tonnes.

On an average, the daily quantity of medical oxygen supplied was about 350 tonnes against 490 tonnes allotted. The acute oxygen shortage in Delhi amid surge in Covid-19 cases had prompted the Supreme Court to intervene and pass directions to the Centre as well as the Delhi government.

At a digital press conference on Thursday, Kejriwal said that his government won’t let anyone die of oxygen shortage if it were to get 700 tonnes of oxygen supply from the Centre daily.

“If we get an adequate supply of oxygen – 700 tonnes – we will be able to set up additional 9,000 to 9,500 beds in Delhi. We’ll be able to create oxygen beds. I assure you that we will not let anyone die due to shortage of oxygen in Delhi”, Kejriwal said.

It may be recalled that hospitals across the national capital have in the recent days been sending out SOS messages on social media about their depleting oxygen supplies and had sought Delhi government intervention in the matter.

Delhi Covid-19 numbers

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours to Thursday increased to 335 from 311 the previous day. The number of new Covid positive cases on Thursday stood at 19,133 with the test positivity rate of 24.29 per cent. The cumulative positivity rate for the city stood at 7.27 per cent, much higher than 5 per cent mark, the latest Delhi State Health bulletin showed.