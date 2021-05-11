Kejriwal wants Centre to enable more firms to produce Covid-19 vaccines

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
To meet the high demand for Covid vaccines in the country, the Centre should enable more companies to manufacture vaccines for the benefit of the people.
Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said the know-how on the manufacture of Covid vaccines – currently available only with Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech – could be shared with other firms and appropriate royalty be paid to these two firms.
“Only two companies now produce vaccines. They produce only 6 to 7 crore vaccines a month. This way it will take over two years to vaccinate everyone in the country. Many Covid-19 waves would have come by then. It is important to increase vaccine production on war footing and frame a national plan to vaccinate all. Not just two, several companies should be deployed to produce vaccines. The Centre should collect the formula to produce vaccines from these two existing companies, and give it to all those companies that can produce vaccine safely. Centre has the power to do this in these difficult times.”
On Tuesday, Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the matter of handing over the vaccine formula to more companies.
Kejriwal highlighted at the press conference that the number of new Covid infections are coming down in the national capital. He also said that the ongoing lockdown has been successful and the city has also been able to improve its health infrastructure.
Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours to Tuesday, Delhi’s new Covid-19 infections declined to 12,481, the lowest daily tally since April 12. On Monday, the new Covid-19 infections stood at 12,651. The daily test positivity rate slid down further to 17.76 per cent, the lowest since April 16.
However, the number of daily deaths went up to 347 on Tuesday, the latest Delhi State Health Bulletin showed. This was higher than the 319 deaths as of Monday and 273 recorded on Sunday.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...