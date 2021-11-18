Kejriwal’s six-point plan to clean the Yamuna

The Delhi government has come up with a six-point action plan to clean up the Yamuna river.

Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said, “ I had promised people in the Delhi polls that it would be cleaned by next polls. The work on it has started and we have come up with six action points I’m personally monitoring.”

He said his action plans comprise of new sewers and upgrading technology of old ones.

“In the first action plan, we are working on sewage treatment on war-footing. First, new sewage treatment plants are being built. Second, the capacity of existing plants is being increased, Third, the technology of old treatment plants is being changed,” he said.

He also said that expansion of sewer networks is part of the plans.

“Waste from Jhuggi Jhopri clusters that goes into rivers will now be merged into sewers. In some areas people haven’t taken sewer connections, we’ve decided to install sewer connections in such areas at nominal charges,” he said, adding that desilting, rehabilitation of sewers is the last point under this action plan.