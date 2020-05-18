Kerala allows public transport with restrictions

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
The Kerala Government on Monday decidedto allow public transport in a restricted manner withan increased travel fare to compensate the shortage of passengers due to implementation of social distancing norms in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Transport Minister A K Saseendran said initially public transport will be allowed only for intra-district services but hotspots will be avoided.
Public transportation wasstopped in the state on March 24 when the national lockdown was declaredto contain the spread of Covid-19.
“We will open the public transport system in a restricted manner. Initially, the bus services will be allowed within the district.Services will not operate to hotspots.
There will be an increase in the minimum charge,” the Minister said.
He also said that theservices willbe only as per the guidelinesissued by thecentre.
“With the present guidelines issued by the centre, we will assess the situation and decide upon the inter- district and inter-state services,” he said.
Saseendran also said Kerala preferred train services over inter-state bus services.
“For inter-state, Kerala prefers trains over bus services.Few trains are better thanaround 250 buses,” he added.
The centre has issued guidelines easing certain restrictions even as it extended the lockdown till May 31.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
Unless the RBI offers dispensation on recognition of defaults or one-time restructuring, banks could face ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...