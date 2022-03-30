Kerala allows pubs in IT zones

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Excise Policy for 2022-23 which seeks to authorise opening of pubs in IT industry zones in the State and ramp up the retailing network by sanctioning new outlets ‘in their hundreds.’

The new outlets will be sanctioned by ensuring a ‘respectable distance’ from residential areas. They will be operated both by monopoly procurer and retailer Bevco (Kerala State Beverages Corporation) and the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco), an official spokesman said here.

Relentless requests

Pubs in the IT sector are being allowed following relentless requests both from the industry as well as employee organisations. The Chief Minister’s office, which handles the IT portfolio, was seized of the matter for quite some time now.

Earlier, A Vijayaraghavan, Convener of the ruling Left Democratic Front, had said that the government was planning to overhaul the Excise Policy by making it less restrictive by whittling down the number of dry days on the lines of pubs in IT hubs such as Bengaluru and to attract more investors.

Liquor has always been a political hot potato in the State with the Congress, the Indian Union Muslim League and part of the Church identifying with the other extreme and arguing for reduced liquor availability and consumption in the State that ironically has among the highest per capita liquor consumption in the country.