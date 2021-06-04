Kerala announces ₹20,000 crore second Covid package

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Announcing a ₹20,000 crore package to tide over the crisis induced by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented the maiden budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government here on Friday.
Besides the financial package, he also set aside ₹1,000 crore to provide free vaccination for everyone aged above 18 years. An additional ₹500 crore would be spent to ensure related equipment and facilities for free vaccination, he said. The previous government had allotted ₹20,000 crore which had been fully utillised to face the pandemic, he said.
Stating that the thrust of the new budget would be to ensure health and food for all, he said the effort would be to reduce the impact of the pandemic and ensure there is no third wave of the virus infection in the State.
“We will consider the concerns over the third wave of the pandemic. The health emergency existing is a challenge to the development prospects of the State,” he said.
The budget also announced a revival package for the coastal regions which had suffered widespread destruction recently due to sea incursion and incessant rains. Balagopal presented a ‘revised budget’ and vote on account with certain necessary changes and additions to the full budget presented by former Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac for the 2021-22 fiscal on January 15.
