Kerala Ayurveda to use eBay platform to enter US markets

Global e-commerce giant eBay has entered into a partnership with Kerala Ayurveda Inc, USA, a part of Kerala Ayurveda Limited to enhance market reach for the traditional medicine and treatment systems.

The online marketplace will allow Kerala Ayurveda to create an exclusive showcase of its authentic ayurvedic products and promote content and reviews by experts, influencers, and customers. The move is aimed at increase the awareness about Ayurveda and its health benefits.

eBay will use the experience of the US launch to expand the offering on eBay sites in other countries.

Announcing the strategic Business Association, Vidmay Naini, India Country Manager, eBay said, “eBay in India strives to take all India made and Indian origin products to the world. As part of this endeavour, partnering with Kerala Ayurveda is a step in enabling sellers to embrace the ‘Local to Global’.”

Kerala Ayurveda manages over 80,000 wellness seekers, has a vast amount of clinical experience and fundamental understanding of natural health.

Jayarajan Kodikannath, Vice-President and Academy Director of Kerala Ayurveda USA, said, “This unique launch with eBay will be a key aspect of Kerala Ayurveda’s digital push with an aim to continue offering our consultations and education opportunities online.”

eBay will share best practices with Kerala Ayurveda to align marketing and promotion events to drive the scale, a statement said.