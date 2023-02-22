Kerala-based Apparel Company, Giacca & Abito Sartoriale is venturing into D2C with its own e-commerce portal -- Tea and Tailoring. After its success in B2B MBO channels, the startup brand is looking to make its mark in the industry with its e-commerce platform as well as exclusive offline stores.

To emerge as a leading men’s fashion and lifestyle e-commerce model, Sreejith Sreekumar, Founder and CEO of Giacca & Abito Sartoriale said Tea and Tailoring is aiming to seamlessly integrate the online shopping experience with offline retail. The brand focuses on delivering a premium shopping experience, down to the most-minute details, till the last mile delivery to consumer, at affordable prices.

The online platform will feature the company’s in-house brands, including the Brand featuring formal wear and accessories, Bare Brown for Casual wear, Tale of Teal featuring Ethnic wear, Tea Bar having tea products such as exotic teas and T&T Stationeries. Aside from their own brands, the online space will also feature curated premium brands offering home textiles, innerwear and more.

Tea and Tailoring is the first step in providing an integrated shopping experience that connects the world of physical shopping and e-commerce. G&A also plans to expand its offline presence across the country by opening its first exclusive store at Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram soon.

“We have started full-fledged operations in 2020 during Covid times with an offline business model in Kerala and has received encouraging response from the market. Later, we expanded to seven states in one year”, he said adding that the company is eyeing a turnover of ₹1,000 crore by 2030.

According to him, the size of the apparel industry in India in the organised segment is estimated at ₹72,000 crore and is growing at a CAGR of 9 per cent.