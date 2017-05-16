Kerala BJP chief: Video of CPI(M) workers not fake

BJP Kerala chief Kummanam Rajasekharan on Tuesday said a video he posted of CPI(M) workers purportedly celebrating the killing of an RSS activist was not fake and challenged the State government to register a case against him.

“Let them investigate and register a case.. I’m prepared to go to jail,” Rajasekharan told reporters in Kochi.

He claimed that CPI(M) workers celebrated the killing of the RSS worker, Biju, in at least 14 places in the State.

Meanwhile, DGP TP Senkumar on Tuesday directed the Kannur SP to investigate and verify the authenticity of the video.

Talking to reporters in Kannur, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged the BJP State President tried to incite violence by circulating the video.

He claimed that during the previous UDF regime, RSS killed 27 CPI(M) activists, but the BJP did not demand the imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) then, he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Monday informed the State Assembly that a case would be registered against Rajasekharan if necessary, for allegedly “spreading false” reports related to the killing of the RSS worker in Kannur.