Kerala bypolls: LDF wins 3 seats, UDF one

PTI Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on October 24, 2019 Published on October 24, 2019

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF registered impressive wins at Vattiyoorkavu and Konni, the two strongholds of the UDF, while the opposition front retained the Ernakulam seat in the October 21 bypolls to the five assembly seats in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Prasanth, who contested at Vattiyoorkavu constituency won with a margin of 14,465 votes against his nearest rival, Congress party’s K Mohankumar. KU Jinesh Kumar won from Konni by a margin of 9,953 votes.

The UDF candidate TJ Vinod won the Ernakulam seat by a margin of 3,750 votes defeating Manu Roy (LDF-IND).

While the three results were declared by the Election Commission, two more results are expected any time soon.

While Prasanth polled 54,830 votes, Mohankumar got 40,365 votes and BJP’s S Suresh could garner only 27,453 votes.

