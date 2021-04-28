Kerala Cabinet for purchase of 1 crore vaccines

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A meeting of the Kerala Cabinet has decided to authorise purchase of one crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine split into 70 lakh doses of Covishield and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin. It also decided against imposing a lockdown in the state although the test positivity rate reigns above 20 per cent.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had tasked a high-level committee involving the Chief Secretary, the Finance Secretary and the Health Secretary with holding discussions with vaccine manufacturers on all aspects including the pricing and quantum required since the State had failed to elicit any response from the Centre.
Ten lakh doses are expected to reach the state in May and the rest probably by July, an official spokesman announced here. Acute shortage of the vaccine is still being reported from the state with the CoWin platform for online registration remaining unresponsive. The State had received 2.2 lakh doses on Tuesday evening.
While taking a decision against a lockdown in the state, the Cabinet, that met probably for the last time ahead of results of the Assembly elections due on May 2, decided to further tighten restrictions locally wherever the rate of infections is high, and could potentially go out of control.
Earlier, the Centre had suggested that states can choose to declare lockdown wherever the test positivity rate had crossed 15 per cent. The Cabinet, however, recalled that an all-party meeting convened earlier by the Chief Minister too had expressed the consensus view that a lockdown is better avoided this time.
The State will officially inform its stand to the Centre since it had stated that a decision on lockdown would be taken only in consultation with the State governments concerned. But the Cabinet assessed that the prevailing situation is grave that warrants focused attention involving tightening of restrictions across most of the State.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...