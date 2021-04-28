Kerala Cabinet for purchase of 1 crore vaccines

A meeting of the Kerala Cabinet has decided to authorise purchase of one crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine split into 70 lakh doses of Covishield and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin. It also decided against imposing a lockdown in the state although the test positivity rate reigns above 20 per cent.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had tasked a high-level committee involving the Chief Secretary, the Finance Secretary and the Health Secretary with holding discussions with vaccine manufacturers on all aspects including the pricing and quantum required since the State had failed to elicit any response from the Centre.

Vaccine shortage reigns

Ten lakh doses are expected to reach the state in May and the rest probably by July, an official spokesman announced here. Acute shortage of the vaccine is still being reported from the state with the CoWin platform for online registration remaining unresponsive. The State had received 2.2 lakh doses on Tuesday evening.

While taking a decision against a lockdown in the state, the Cabinet, that met probably for the last time ahead of results of the Assembly elections due on May 2, decided to further tighten restrictions locally wherever the rate of infections is high, and could potentially go out of control.

Lockdown ruled out

Earlier, the Centre had suggested that states can choose to declare lockdown wherever the test positivity rate had crossed 15 per cent. The Cabinet, however, recalled that an all-party meeting convened earlier by the Chief Minister too had expressed the consensus view that a lockdown is better avoided this time.

The State will officially inform its stand to the Centre since it had stated that a decision on lockdown would be taken only in consultation with the State governments concerned. But the Cabinet assessed that the prevailing situation is grave that warrants focused attention involving tightening of restrictions across most of the State.