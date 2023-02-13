The Kerala Civil Supplies Department will operationalise a scheme to fetch ration to the homes of people who are not able to visit ration shops by mobilising support from autorickshaw drivers.

Aimed at eliminating extreme poverty, the scheme will ensure that ration reaches the household of beneficiaries before the 10th of every month, an official spokesman said here on Sunday.

Christened Oppam (together), it will be implemented along the lines of the scheme to supply ration directly to tribal settlements, he added.

Beneficiaries will not have to bear any extra financial burden on account of the scheme, the spokesman clarified, adding, it will identify eligible families and make sure that they get ration regularly.

To ensure efficient implementation, the scheme will take recourse to the manual transaction at the beneficiaries’ end. Receipts of ration cardholders will be recorded in the manual register upon which the ration will be supplied. Details will be recorded in the e-PoS machines later under the supervision of the rationing inspector.