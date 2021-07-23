Kerala CM convenes meeting to discuss setting up Covid vaccine plant

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a meeting on Friday evening to discuss the proposal of setting up the Sputnik vaccine plant in the State.
The ministers of Health, Industries and officials from Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and other officials from different departments will participate.
It may be recalled that a Russian team had held informal discussions with the government for setting up the Sputnik vaccine plant in the State.
P Rajeeve, the State Industries Minister told BusinessLine that “the discussion so far held with Russian Counsel General and Sputnik FDI team was only preliminary and any further action on the project would be taken only after the meeting with the Chief Minister.
The government, he said, has earmarked 10 acres of land at Life Sciences Park in Thonnakkal in Thiruvananthapurm for the vaccine production facility.
To a question on the expected time frame for the completion of the project, the Minister said a letter of intent would be submitted to the vaccine manufacturers, for which the KSIDC has been asked to prepare the draft. If things go to plan, the Kerala govt and Sputnik would sign an MoU.
Meanwhile, KSIDC is reported to be looking at potential knowledge partners for setting up a ‘fill and finish’ facility for Covid-19 vaccine and a full-fledged vaccine manufacturing facility at its Life Sciences Park. The proposal for the vaccine production unit is part of the company’s efforts to turn Kerala into a major medical and healthcare destination, official sources said.
It is also in the process of establishing a medical instruments’ production unit in collaboration with the Sree Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram. The Sree Chitra Institute, knowledge partner in the project, and KSIDC are 50:50 partners in the ₹250 crore project. The project, expected to be on stream by December 2022, will manufacture medical instruments that can be supplied at affordable prices to health institutions.
