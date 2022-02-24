Kerala CM seeks help to ensure safety of students in Ukraine

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has conveyed to S Jaishankar, Union Minister for External Affairs, serious concern about the safety of students belonging to the State in Ukraine which has been invaded by Russian forces.

Among the Indian students stranded in Ukraine are 2,320 from Kerala, the Chief Minister wrote to the Union Minister on Thursday. Many of them have chosen to stay back in that country since they do not want a break in their studies.

“I am writing this letter to request your kind intervention with the authorities with that country for ensuring the safety of our students,” the Chief Minister said in the letter. He also requested Jaishankar to arrange special flights to airlift those students who want to fly back home.